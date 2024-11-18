Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,774,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $227,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $136.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average of $115.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $140.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.32%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.