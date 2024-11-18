Wharton Business Group LLC Buys 347,475 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,475 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $30,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQLT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 133,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 53,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $37.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

