Wharton Business Group LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 65,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Amentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $25.99 on Monday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.