Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Holdings Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after acquiring an additional 261,562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,352,000 after purchasing an additional 221,108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,006,000 after acquiring an additional 162,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 117,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $312.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $234.01 and a 52 week high of $320.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.49 and its 200-day moving average is $277.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is -48.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

