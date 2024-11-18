WP Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $72.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

