X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 1.6407 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.94.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
Shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $63.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $79.25.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
