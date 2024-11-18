XP Factory (LON:XPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.85 ($0.14), with a volume of 874988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

XP Factory Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £19.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Graham Bird acquired 51,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £6,632.60 ($8,358.66). Insiders purchased 53,333 shares of company stock worth $693,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

XP Factory Company Profile

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

