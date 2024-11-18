Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $11.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $498.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.68. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,822.57. This trade represents a 30.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,514. The trade was a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,100 in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after buying an additional 405,169 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 1,195,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 613,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 47,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 65,732 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

