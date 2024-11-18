YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Up 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.51. 1,914,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,088,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

