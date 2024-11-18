Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) CFO Christopher E. Greiner Purchases 7,975 Shares

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher E. Greiner purchased 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares in the company, valued at $43,804,188. The trade was a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zeta Global Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of ZETA traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.97. 13,079,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,608. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,644,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth about $769,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 142.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 75,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 44,596 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

