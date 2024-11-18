Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 380 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Chubb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $288.00 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $216.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.84 and a 200 day moving average of $273.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total transaction of $1,894,308.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,142,033.06. This trade represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

