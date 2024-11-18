Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 3,187 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $235,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,026. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 15th, Jennifer Rock sold 8,225 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $600,836.25.

On Monday, August 19th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,650 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $199,691.50.

Z stock opened at $73.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $76.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 400.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 66.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. UBS Group raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

