Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells $347,759.92 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,702 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $347,759.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,476.52. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,155 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $407,047.95.

Z opened at $73.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 66.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

