Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is IVY Lane Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

IVY Lane Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises approximately 4.9% of IVY Lane Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $235,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,026. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $89,663.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,051.22. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,419 shares of company stock worth $9,369,723 in the last ninety days. 23.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Z opened at $73.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $76.69.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

