1,000 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Acquired by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $431.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.49. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.00 and a twelve month high of $476.48.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 2.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

