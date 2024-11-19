1,048 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at $577,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 264,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,422,000 after buying an additional 51,245 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB opened at $204.09 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globant from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

