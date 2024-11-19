1,689 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $213.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.81 and a 200-day moving average of $191.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,975 shares of company stock valued at $10,062,478. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

