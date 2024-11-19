176,061 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 176,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Select Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,202,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $518,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $391,886,000 after purchasing an additional 650,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,498,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 95,578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,357,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,208,000 after acquiring an additional 147,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

