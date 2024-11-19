24,154 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,154 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MSCI by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,748,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in MSCI by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in MSCI by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.83.

MSCI Trading Down 0.1 %

MSCI opened at $593.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $584.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.21. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $631.70. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.15 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

