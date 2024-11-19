262,087 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 262,087 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 168,346 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 120,919 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,384,000 after buying an additional 1,010,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Walmart by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15. The company has a market capitalization of $675.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

