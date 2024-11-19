3,473 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,008,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in ONEOK by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $112.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $112.93.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

