3,853 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 795,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after acquiring an additional 550,750 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 157,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 99,624 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.2 %

CL opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 16.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

