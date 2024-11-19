392 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by FWG Holdings LLC

FWG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,611,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $530.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $575.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.71. The company has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.