4,833 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Purchased by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Herc by 650.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Herc by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 369.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Herc by 704.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Price Performance

Shares of Herc stock opened at $217.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.35. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.08 and a twelve month high of $246.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.33 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $810,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,424.42. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. This trade represents a 20.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,880 shares of company stock worth $3,342,960 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HRI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Herc

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.