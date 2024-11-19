608 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $490.10 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.09 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.