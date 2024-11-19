70,303 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,136.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 134,598 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,581,000 after buying an additional 90,204 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $98,028.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,711.12. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,061 shares of company stock worth $316,794 over the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

