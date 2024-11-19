82,239 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,323,000. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $410.44 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.34 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The stock has a market cap of $407.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

