8,591 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 59,552 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $967,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 280.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,796 shares during the period. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,111,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

