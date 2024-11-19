Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $170.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.21 and a 200-day moving average of $168.45.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. This trade represents a 87.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,727 shares of company stock valued at $46,014,037. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
