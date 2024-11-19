Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Has $330,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 21.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 341,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CARR opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.99.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

