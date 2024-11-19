Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Invests $238,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 128,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,217,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $332.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

