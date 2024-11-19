Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACHC. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 202,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $322,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

