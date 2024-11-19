Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ (ATNM) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 248.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.14. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32,784 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 63,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

