AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM updated its FY25 guidance to $5.00-5.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.000-5.200 EPS.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.92. 236,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,471. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.65. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $115.74.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.43.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

