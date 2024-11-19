Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.53.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $332.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

