Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Up 7.7% in October

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. 188,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

