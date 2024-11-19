Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) vs. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Head-To-Head Survey

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone $64.21 million 1.02 $6.15 million $5.88 9.31 Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima $2.67 billion 0.63 $183.81 million $5.14 7.19

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alaska Power & Telephone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone 10.95% N/A N/A Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima 10.22% 18.97% 5.68%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ketchikan, Washington.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A..

