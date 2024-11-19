Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 0.7% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

