Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Down 7.6% in October

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $105.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 317.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.30.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

