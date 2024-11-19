Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 69,725,156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 44,274,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Stock Down 7.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.14.

Alien Metals Company Profile

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource properties. The company explores for iron ore, silver, and platinum group metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Arian Silver Corporation and changed its name to Alien Metals Limited in October 2018.

