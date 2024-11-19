Aljian Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $228.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

