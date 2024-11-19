Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Down 6.9% in October

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 931,500 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AMR opened at $242.72 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $452.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.31). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

