Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $1,862,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 319,966 shares in the company, valued at $56,765,168.06. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,795 shares of company stock valued at $34,471,141. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOG stock opened at $176.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.80. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.40 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
