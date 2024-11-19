ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.28 and last traded at $36.42. 16,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 10,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBIO. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,430,000.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

