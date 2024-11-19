Amara Financial LLC. Makes New $273,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.98 and a 1 year high of $70.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

