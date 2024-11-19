Amara Financial LLC. Purchases Shares of 36,491 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Amara Financial LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

