Amara Financial LLC. Takes Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amara Financial LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Amedisys comprises about 0.5% of Amara Financial LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 134.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 88.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.98 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $587.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

