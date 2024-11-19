American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Shares Acquired by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $48.57.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

