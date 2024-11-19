American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.6% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $198.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.71 and its 200-day moving average is $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.54.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

