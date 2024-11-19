American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Down 9.3% in October

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,400 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 764,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American Vanguard Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.15. 281,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,849. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 33,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $189,921.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,047,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,340.60. The trade was a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 175,047 shares of company stock worth $1,009,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 7,554.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 195.7% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 363.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

